Ramaphosa releases progress report on State Capture recommendations





President Cyril Ramaphosa has released a new progress report on the implementation of the State Capture Commission’s recommendations, highlighting significant strides made in the fight against corruption and institutional reform.





The report, which builds on the government’s October 2022 response to the Zondo Commission, outlines key developments including the recovery of over R11 billion in stolen public funds, the enactment of eight anti-corruption laws, and ongoing criminal proceedings against dozens of implicated individuals and entities.





Four major state capture-related trials have concluded with convictions, and 51 individuals along with 27 companies are still facing prosecution. Additionally, efforts to hold public officials accountable include delinquency proceedings against 71 former executives of state-owned enterprises.





Despite these achievements, former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has criticised the pace of implementation, particularly the lack of action against sitting Cabinet members implicated in corruption. The Presidency, however, insists that work is ongoing and that Ramaphosa remains committed to transparency and reform.





The report also details progress on new legislation to improve public procurement, protect whistleblowers, and strengthen oversight bodies. Analysts say the coming months will be critical in determining whether the remaining recommendations will be fully executed.