Ramaphosa slammed for attending Mnangagwa’s inauguration, supporting stolen govt

SOUTH African opposition parties continue to blast Cyril Ramphosa after he attended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration saying he is endorsing a stolen government.

Ramaphosa was one of three SADC leaders who attended Mnangagwa’s swearing-in ceremony at the National Sports Stadium Monday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa’s attendance was a sign that the South African leader is turning a blind eye to the struggles of Zimbabweans.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration as President of Zimbabwe today demonstrates the extent to which the ANC is removed from the plight of the Zimbabwean people under the ZANU-PF’s longstanding autocratic dictatorship, and the ANC’s complete and utter disregard for our own founding principles of freedom and democracy which the ZANU-PF has killed.

“By showing support for the ZANU-PF, Ramaphosa is endorsing a stolen government and a stolen democracy that has caused hyperinflation, the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy, the suffering of tens of millions of fellow Africans, and the mass migration of much of Zimbabwe’s population causing immense instability in the Southern African region,” said Steenhuisen.

President Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second term following a 52.6 percent win in last month’s general elections.

The August 23 to 24 plebiscite has been condemned by foreign observer missions who have since released preliminary reports denouncing the polls.

“The ANC should hang its head in shame for giving any sense of legitimacy to a party and a government that has violated every one of South Africa’s very own founding values and principles.

“The DA condemns President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attendance of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration in the strongest possible terms. We cannot be a country that sacrifices human suffering and oppression at the altar of political expediency,” added Steenhuisen.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has called for an intervention of the regional bloc Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Steenhuisen further said Chamisa is the recognised leader of Zimbabwe.

“It is very clear that this election was nothing more than a fig leaf for the ZANU-PF’s re-entrenchment of an extractive and violently oppressive government under the guise of democracy.

“The DA views Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as the truly elected leader and party of Zimbabwe.

“Evidently, ZANU-PF does too, which is why they went to such extreme lengths to suppress the opposition, including denying them the right to hold rallies and to communicate on the state broadcasting system, and by ensuring insufficient ballot papers in urban areas where the CCC has strong support.

“Freedom-loving South Africans should be asking their government and the ANC why they are endorsing violent political oppression, corruption, and civil suffering in our neighbouring country,” he said.