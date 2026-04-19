Ramaphosa Slams Israel, Calls for Global Change



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised Israel during a speech regarded as the greatest at the Global Progressive Mobilisation in Barcelona.





He defended South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, saying the country is standing up for human rights and international law, especially regarding the situation in Gaza.



Ramaphosa also spoke about other global issues:





Inequality: He said poor countries are still being left behind while rich countries benefit more from the global system.



United Nations reform: He called for changes at the United Nations so that developing countries have a stronger voice.





Climate change: He criticised wealthy nations for not doing enough, while Africa suffers the most from climate impacts.





Global conflicts: He warned that wars and rising tensions are making the world more unstable.





Global cooperation: He said countries must work together again instead of acting alone.





Ramaphosa said this is a “moment for action” and called for a global reset to fix injustice and inequality- M21