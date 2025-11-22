“RAMAPHOSA STANDS TALL — SOUTH AFRICA REFUSES TO BOW TO THE USA” 



President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again reminded the world that South Africa is not a junior partner to global powers — and certainly not anyone’s puppet.





This week, Ramaphosa made it clear that the G20 summit will continue with or without the United States, sending a firm message that Africa will no longer operate under pressure, threats or political intimidation. According to him, South Africa will not beg the USA for attendance, and the days of foreign powers dictating the continent’s direction “are over.”





Ramaphosa’s message is simple:

 Africa is rising

 South Africa has its own voice

 We are not inferior to any nation



At the same time, Ramaphosa is pushing ahead with the controversial Expropriation of Land Without Compensation, signalling that his government will not slow down transformative policies just because certain world powers are uncomfortable.





For him, land reform is an African issue, not an American one — and no foreign leader has the authority to interfere with South Africa’s internal decisions.





Many South Africans say this is the strongest leadership they’ve seen from him in years:

⚡ Standing firm against foreign pressure

⚡ Defending Africa’s dignity

⚡ Refusing to let the USA undermine South Africa’s seat at the global table





Whether people agree or disagree with his policies, one thing is certain: Ramaphosa has drawn a clear line — Africa deserves respect.