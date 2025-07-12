Ramaphosa tells journalists to wait until Sunday on Mchunu decision





President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged journalists to wait until Sunday for his decision on the future of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





Ramaphosa said he is currently consulting all relevant parties. Political analysts believe a suspension could be imminent.





The president made the comments today after a meeting with the Eminent Persons appointed to guide National Dialogue.