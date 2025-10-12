Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at Nathi Mthethwa’s funeral





President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of South Africa’s late Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, on Sunday, 12 October 2025.





The service will commence at 09h00 at the Siyabonga Sangweni Sports Complex in Dondotha village, KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal .





Mthethwa, 58, tragically passed away on 30 September after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel.



Prior to his appointment as ambassador in December 2023, he held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Police and Minister of Arts and Culture .





In recognition of his service, President Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2, which includes ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service .





The funeral will be attended by family, friends, and dignitaries, with traditional rituals to honor Mthethwa’s legacy and contributions to South Africa’s diplomatic relations.