Ramaphosa to Deliver Tribute at Jesse Jackson’s Funeral



President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a tribute at the funeral of American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, which is currently underway in the United States.





The South African president is among several international dignitaries paying tribute to Jackson, who was widely respected for his role in the civil rights movement and for his longstanding support of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.





Jesse Jackson passed away on 17 February 2026 at the age of 84.