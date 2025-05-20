Ramaphosa to push for Tesla and Starlink deals in Washington talks



President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Washington for a critical working visit, with a high-stakes meeting scheduled with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, May 21.





One of the key focus of the talks is to promote business opportunities for Elon Musk’s companies, including favorable tariffs for Tesla and potential licensing for Starlink in South Africa, according to sources close to the discussions.





The visit aims to mend deteriorating U.S.-South Africa relations, strained by Trump’s criticisms of South Africa’s land reform policies and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.





Tensions have escalated with U.S. aid cuts, tariff pressures, and the recent arrival of 49 white Afrikaners granted refugee status by the U.S., a move Pretoria calls baseless amid Trump’s claims of “genocide” against white farmers allegations widely debunked by experts.





Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, emphasized that the meeting seeks to “reset” bilateral ties, focusing on trade and mutual interests. With the U.S. as South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, the outcome could significantly impact economic ties. However, analysts warn of a potentially contentious exchange, given Trump’s hardline stance and recent diplomatic frictions, including the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador.