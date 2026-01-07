RAMAPHOSA URGES UN ACTION AFTER US CAPTURE OF VENEZUELA’S PRESIDENT MADURO



SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep concern over recent US military action in Venezuela, calling for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Ramaphosa warned that the developments pose a serious threat to regional stability and international peace, urging the United Nations Security Council to intervene.





Speaking on the issue, Ramaphosa said the capture of President Maduro constitutes a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. He stressed that the Security Council is the only international body mandated to address matters of peace and security and called on it to exercise its collective wisdom to resolve the crisis.





Ramaphosa cautioned that the incident could set a dangerous precedent, effectively giving “carte blanche” for military interventions against sovereign states. He said such actions undermine the global rules-based order and must be addressed through multilateral institutions.





International reaction has been sharply divided. China and Russia have led condemnation of the US move, describing it as unlawful and destabilizing, while other countries have voiced support, deepening global divisions.

