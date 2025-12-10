Ramaphosa urges unity as ANC faces internal and alliance tensions



ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for party unity amid growing internal divisions and tensions within the Tripartite Alliance, warning that these rifts threaten the party’s cohesion.





Speaking at the ANC’s 5th National General Council (NGC) current underway in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa framed the gathering, running from 8–11 December, as a platform for “renewal” and self-reflection following the party’s historic 2024 election losses.





The NGC, the ANC’s second-highest decision-making body, is focused on organizational revival, ethical leadership, and preparing for the 2026 local government elections.





Ramaphosa highlighted the risks posed by the SACP’s decision to contest elections independently, but stressed that differences can be overcome without fracturing the alliance.





Acknowledging the ANC’s disconnect from voters in 2024, he called for a return to grassroots campaigning to secure electoral success. Analysts note the gathering underscores the party’s structural weaknesses and the urgent need to rebuild public trust.





As the council continues, the ANC faces a critical test, resolving internal disputes and alliance tensions while laying the groundwork for a stronger showing in the 2026 polls.