BREAKING NEWS: RAMAPHOSA WILLING TO RESIGN TOMORROW





African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has dared his political detractors in the National Executive Committee (NEC) to give him a date by which he should resign.





In a heated direct political overview report, Ramaphosa dared his political detractors to stop discussing his exit in dark corners like cowards.





Ramaphosa told the NEC that if he is asked to resign, he will even do it tomorrow.



The ANC President’s comments come after media reports that he is planning to resign after the G20 summit.





In a bold move, Ramaphosa, reflecting on the current Madlanga commission of Inquiry, called for lifestyle audits on all NEC members, saying the ANC must never be run mafia style.