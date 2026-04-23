RAMAPHOSA’S 4PM BOMB, MASEMOOLA OUT, MWKANANZI IN THE FRAME?



South Africans are bracing for a major national address as President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to speak to the country at 16:00 today, in what is expected to be a high-stakes announcement on the future of the police leadership.





The President will be joined by acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia as speculation mounts over a dramatic reshuffle at the top of law enforcement.





Reports suggest that National Commissioner Masemoola is expected to be suspended following serious charges, paving the way for the appointment of a new Acting Police Commissioner. The development has sent shockwaves through political and security circles.





Public attention is now turning to who could take over the powerful role, with many South Africans openly expressing support for General Mkwananzi as a possible replacement.





As the clock ticks down to the president’s address, anticipation is building over what could be one of the most significant policing announcements in recent years.- Boldtruth