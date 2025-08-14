Ramaphosa’s R700m national dialogue faces growing opposition





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Dialogue, set to launch with a National Convention on August 15, is under fire from civil society groups over its cost, structure, and inclusivity.





Critics say the R700 million initiative is “neither national nor a dialogue” and accuse it of being a “PR exercise” rather than a genuine platform for unity.





Key political players, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the MK Party, have pulled out, alongside legacy foundations such as those of Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko, and Desmond Tutu. Paul Maritz, campaigns director for Free SA, questioned the Dialogue’s credibility, noting that it excludes entire sectors of society and major political stakeholders.





Opponents have called the event a “Trojan horse for backroom deals” that diverts funds from urgent issues like poverty and failing public services.





Activist groups #NotInMyName and the Labour Party of South Africa have demanded its suspension, citing a lack of transparency.





The Presidency has dismissed cost concerns as “premature,” saying in-kind contributions and existing budgets will reduce expenses. Ramaphosa insists the process will forge a new social compact, but with mounting withdrawals, its legitimacy remains in doubt.