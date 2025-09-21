Ramaphosa’s words fuel Zille’s campaign to retake Joburg



Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) newly announced mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, has turned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s own remarks into ammunition as she sets her sights on reclaiming the country’s economic capital.





Speaking at a spirited rally at Eyethu Mall in Soweto on Saturday, Zille described Johannesburg as “a symbol of poor governance” under the ANC, vowing to “wrestle our city back from a criminal mafia.”





The 74-year-old, who previously served as Western Cape premier and DA federal council chair, promised residents that a DA-run Johannesburg would deliver efficient services and restore pride to the embattled metropolis.





Her nomination, confirmed by DA leader John Steenhuisen as a “bold move” ahead of the 2026 local government elections, comes as Johannesburg battles crippling water shortages, crumbling roads and a R200 billion infrastructure backlog.





“If you don’t believe me, ask President Ramaphosa,” Zille told cheering supporters, referencing the president’s admission earlier this month that DA-governed municipalities outperform those led by the ANC.





Addressing thousands of ANC councillors at Soweto’s FNB Stadium on 15 September, Ramaphosa conceded it was “painful” to see Auditor-General reports consistently highlighting DA successes in cities like Cape Town, while ANC strongholds such as Maluti-a-Phofung languished.





Zille wasted no time in turning that concession into a rallying cry. Born and raised in Johannesburg, she cast herself as the city’s “daughter,” recalling her childhood roots in its suburbs. Her pledges included stabilising the city’s R86 billion budget, fixing water leaks that account for nearly half of billable losses, and installing “honest, accountable leadership.”





“We will not let Joburg’s taps stay dry. We won’t accept brokenness as the new normal,” she declared, as blue DA flags waved in the crowd under the crisp autumn sky.





The DA last governed Johannesburg in 2022 before coalitions fractured, handing power back to the ANC and smaller parties. By fielding Zille, who won the prestigious World Mayor Award in 2008 for her leadership in Cape Town.