RAPHAEL NAKACINDA QUESTIONS GOVT’S SILENCE ON RTSA CEO’S LEAKED AUDIO





By Nelson Zulu



Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has described the perceived non-action by state authorities to handle the alleged leaked Audio involving Road Transport and Safety Agency- RTSA- Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba as selective application of the law.





Speaking to journalists after the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court adjourned the opening of his defence to October in the matter he faces an offence of hate speech for remarks he allegedly made in 2023 criticizing voters for electing a person from Bweengwa to State House in President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Nakacinda says the inertia to either commence investigations or institute a commission of inquiry shows the law is only applicable to the opposition.





He has called for an immediate action on the matter, saying if such remarks are unabated, the country’s unity of purpose risks being eroded and vindicate him on the assertion that the law is being applied selectively.





And Mr. Nakacinda has warned that the scooping of by elections at ward level in Mpulungu and Lupososhi by the opposition must begin to reflect on the ruling party’s actions and not undermine the opposition in the country.



PHOENIX NEWS