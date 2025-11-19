Rapper Akon Says His Wife Doesn’t Deserve Spousal Support

Rapper Akon is pushing back in his divorce, asking the court to deny spousal support to his estranged wife, Tomeka, while both work to protect their finances and decide custody for their teenage child.

Court documents show Akon, 50, checked the box to end spousal support after Tomeka requested it in her September divorce filing, according to TMZ. Tomeka also asked the court not to award spousal support to Akon, showing that both are focused on keeping their finances separate.

In his filing last Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Akon requested joint physical custody of their 17-year-old child. Tomeka asked for joint legal custody and full physical custody, reflecting differing views on how to care for their child.

The divorce follows other challenges for Akon. He was recently arrested in Georgia for failing to appear in court over a suspended driver’s license.

The case is ongoing as both sides continue to negotiate custody and financial issues. The court will ultimately decide how support and custody are handled.