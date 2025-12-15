Rapper Baby Smoove arrested on drug and weapon charges

Detroit rapper Baby Smoove was arrested earlier this week in Miami, United States of America, on multiple drug-related charges but was later released after posting bail.

According to online police records, the rapper, whose real name is Jaelin Deanta Parker, was pulled over late Wednesday night while driving a yellow Lamborghini with heavily tinted windows. An officer from the Miami Police Department said that upon approaching the vehicle, they “observed a cloud of smoke … and a strong odor of marijuana.”

The officer also reported seeing a black handgun under the driver’s seat. For safety reasons, all occupants of the vehicle were ordered to exit the car.

Police said Baby Smoove and two passengers were arrested because none of them was legally permitted to possess a firearm, and the weapon was within easy reach of everyone in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the car allegedly led to the discovery of a black Taurus PT809 handgun loaded with 16 live 9mm rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber. Officers also said they found a yellow pill bottle hidden in a compartment containing suspected oxycodone, xanax and tizanidine hydrochloride, a prescription muscle relaxant.

In addition, police claimed they recovered a yellow backpack containing $30,000 in cash, 81.9 grams of suspected marijuana, 12 canisters of suspected THC wax and a bottle of promethazine, a prescription antihistamine. Investigators said Smoove told them he did not know who owned the gun but confirmed that the yellow bag belonged to him.

The rapper was charged with a total of seven felony counts. These include four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver while armed, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver while armed, one count of intent to manufacture or sell prescription drugs, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

The “Losing My Mind” hitmaker was released from custody on Friday, December 12, after posting a $1,000 surety bond.