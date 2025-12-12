 Rapper Blueface calls out his mother and accuses her of trying to sl3333p with him

Blueface has taken to social media to make a startling accusation against his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, claiming she is overly fixated on his romantic relationships and suggesting she is behaving inappropriately toward him.

The rapper’s outburst appeared suddenly on X, where he told his followers he no longer wants his mother involved in his personal life.

In a post that quickly drew widespread attention, Blueface wrote, “Mom we could never have sex I’m not into that please stop being so invested in the women I’m laying down with it’s kinda weird like you jealous or some we can never lay down together you not my type !”

He went on to address what he sees as his mother’s interference in his relationships, adding, “Anytime you guys see my mom targeting my lady friends please let her know ‘this is what your son is talking about’ cuz I don’t get the correlation…I just want her to stop sabotaging my relationships !”

In another message, he wrote, “My only problem is keeping it to real Ina fake world idk how to be like y’all.”

The rapper’s comments come shortly after his brief relationship and breakup with Hazel-E. The “Love and Hip Hop” star, appearing with her new partner, told TMZ she believes Karlissa wants Blueface “all for herself,” using a graphic reference to describe the alleged behavior.

Karlissa later responded on Instagram, demanding a public apology from her son. She also threatened to remove him from her show, saying she wants to end what she described as ongoing “shenanigans.” She added that incest is illegal in California.

The family has a history of public disputes, but the latest exchange marks one of the most explosive accusations yet to play out between Blueface and his mother.