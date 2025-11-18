Rapper Cardi B cries out after over a year of ‘harassment drama’ tied to ex husband, Offset

Cardi B says she’s had enough.

The 33-year-old rapper took to social media to reveal she’s been dealing with more than a year of what she describes as harassment and threats — a situation she now says has pushed her to her limit.

The drama reportedly escalated after her estranged husband, Offset, posted and deleted “My kid lol,” a comment many believed was directed at Cardi’s newborn son with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The post stirred speculation about Georgia’s paternity laws, which automatically assume a woman’s husband is the father of any child born during the marriage — even if the couple is separated.

Cardi, who later deleted her tweet, said the situation has stopped being funny:

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not… it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

She said the issue goes beyond social media noise, claiming the harassment happens both privately and publicly:

“When I get harassed privately and ignore it, that’s when it goes public… I have every single receipt. I can’t take it anymore.”

The Grammy winner also admitted the situation has left her uneasy at night:

“Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, ‘This is not normal.’ You see crime documentaries… women getting killed every other day.”

Offset recently caught heat online after posting a shirtless slideshow captioned “Protecting my energy,” with critics accusing him of doing little to protect his family.

Cardi and Offset share three kids — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — and she filed for divorce in 2024 after six years of marriage. She welcomed her fourth child last week, with Stefon Diggs reportedly present during the birth.

Announcing her baby’s arrival, Cardi wrote that she’s entering a new chapter, focused on healing, growth, and giving her children the life they deserve.

The rapper is now preparing for her 35-date Little Miss Drama tour kicking off February 11, promising fans the “performance of a lifetime” as she steps into what she calls her strongest era yet.