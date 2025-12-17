Rapper T.I says church is a business, insists he’s still a Christian

American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., popularly known as T.I, has opened up on why he does not attend church despite identifying as a Christian.

The Atlanta-based rapper made the comments during a recent conversation with gospel singer Kirk Franklin, where he spoke frankly about faith, religion, and the modern church.

According to T.I, he was raised in a deeply Christian home and has no doubts about God’s existence or presence in his life. However, he says the church itself has never felt genuine to him.

“I grew up in a strong Christian household. My grandma and auntie were very strong in prayer. I know how to pray, I know the word, and I know God is real,” he said.

“But I’ve never felt a connection with the church.”

The rapper went further to describe the church as a business, accusing some Christian clergy of manipulating scripture for personal gain.

“To be honest, I don’t think the church is real. I think it’s a business. It’s like a show. Public speaking. Like a TED Talk. And sometimes the clergies twist the word of God to benefit them,” T.I stated.

He also questioned the idea of tithing and financial obligations as a requirement for divine blessings.

“Y’all telling me I gotta pay somebody before my God can hear my prayer? Mehn, I’m out,” he said.

T.I added that he does not believe in having a middleman between himself and God, insisting his relationship with God is personal and direct, without the need for clergy intervention.