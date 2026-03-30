“Rare Transit Through Hormuz” Saudi Oil Tanker Heads to Pakistan Amid Ongoing Tensions





A Saudi crude oil tanker is en route to Pakistan after successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz, in what Bloomberg described as a “rare transit” under current conditions.





According to vessel tracking data, a total of seven ships including the tanker P. Aliki departed the Persian Gulf on March 28. The tanker is carrying approximately 650,000 barrels of Saudi crude oil and is expected to reach Pakistan in the coming days.





In addition to the crude tanker, two LPG carriers and four bulk cargo vessels were also observed leaving the Gulf. Reports indicate that these ships navigated a narrow northern route between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands an area currently under heightened monitoring.





The LPG carriers are believed to be heading toward India.



Global energy flows remain under pressure after Iran effectively restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in response to earlier strikes by the United States and Israel. The passage is one of the world’s most critical النفط corridors.





There are also indications that Iran’s parliament is considering legislation to impose transit fees on vessels passing through the strait in exchange for security guarantees.





Meanwhile, diplomatic channels appear active. Pakistan confirmed that Iran has agreed to allow additional Pakistan-flagged vessels to pass, with a reported flow of up to two ships per day.





Despite restrictions, some Iran-linked tankers continue operations by disabling transponders to avoid tracking. Estimates suggest daily shipments of around 1.6 million barrels earlier this month.





The latest developments underline a fragile but ongoing movement of energy supplies through one of the most contested maritime chokepoints in the world.