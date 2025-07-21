RARE UNITY IN PARLIAMENT OVER GOLD MINE OWNERSHIP MOTION COMMENDED



By Michael Kaluba



Social anthropologist Dr. James Musonda has commended the unity shown by members of parliament from both the ruling UPND and the opposition patriotic front-PF, following the recent adoption of a motion on the ownership and control of gold mines in Zambia.





The motion, tabled by PF lawmaker, Christopher Kang’ombe, received rare bipartisan support, a development Dr. Musonda has described as progressive and reflective of the potential for inter-party collaboration on matters of national importance.





Dr. Musonda has further noted that the motion illustrates the government’s responsiveness to public concerns and shows that the UPND government sometimes listens to the voices of the Zambian citizenry.





Dr. Musonda has also endorsed Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe’s call for increased investment in mineral exploration, saying this aligns with discussions happening at key global forums such as the African Union-AU, BRICS, and the G20.





He has however emphasized the importance of inclusive development in Zambia’s mining sector, particularly through the integration of artisanal, small-scale miners and local communities.





The social anthropologist adds that responsible artisanal mining needs support hence the need to extend local ownership beyond Chiefs, to include host communities.



