RATSA’S TROUBLING TRIBAL HISTORY



Lets not forget RTSA once had CEOs like Gladwell Banda and Zindaba Soko men who presided over an institutio where 81% of employees came from just three province s: Luapula, Northern , and Eastern





Under PF, this wasnot just at RTSA. The same toxic tribal pattern spread across ministries, parastatals and State House. People lost jobs not for poor performance, but for where they came from





If President Hakainde Hichilema had a tribal agenda, he would have purged those openly against him from key offices. Yet, many of these individuals still serve today some of them are even responsible for leaking confidential government information.





Thats not tribalism, that’s tolerance and unity. That’s leadership





•Compare HHs Cabinet to PFs, and the difference is clear. Under PF, appointments were tilted and exclusionary. Under UPND, the face of leadership is inclusive, diverse and national





zambia must not be deceived. PF showed us what real tribalism looks like. HH is trying to show us what true One Zambia, One Nation means