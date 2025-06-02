Ray J says racketeering charge makes more sense for Kardashians than Diddy

Ray J is questioning the legitimacy of the racketeering conspiracy charge facing music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in his ongoing federal criminal trial.

Speaking on TMZ’s new weekly Tubi series, TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, the singer and television personality expressed disbelief over the RICO allegations, claiming that such charges would make more sense if they were leveled against the Kardashians.

Ray J, a longtime friend of Diddy, defended him during the episode, insisting that his own experiences around the music executive and several of the witnesses testifying in court have not convinced him that Diddy engaged in organized criminal activity. “I’ve been around Diddy and many of those people talking, and I just don’t see how this fits a RICO case,” he said.

He went on to suggest that the charges may be part of a broader effort to send a message to the embattled music mogul. “Somebody’s definitely sending a message here,” Ray J speculated. “And the message is being received loud and clear.”

The episode also featured criminal defense attorney Joe Tacopina, who clashed with legal analyst Nancy Grace in a heated exchange over the nature of the racketeering elements in the case. The discussion quickly turned personal, with both legal commentators trading jabs as they debated the strength of the prosecution’s arguments.

Adding to the complexity of the case is the testimony of Capricorn Clark, Diddy’s former assistant, which legal experts believe may help prosecutors bolster their RICO claim. The panel, including Harvey Levin, Mark Geragos, Ashleigh Banfield, and Eboni K. Williams, delved into how Clark’s account could be instrumental in connecting various allegations into a coherent conspiracy under the federal RICO statute.

The trial continues to generate intense media coverage, with the high-profile charges against Diddy drawing scrutiny not only for their legal weight but also for the broader implications in the entertainment industry.