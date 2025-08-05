Ray J Speaks on Rumors About Him and Whitney Houston’s Death

Singer Ray J is clearing his name, denying long-running rumors that he was involved in Whitney Houston’s 2012 death. He says the claims are false, disrespectful, and painful to hear.

On Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Ray J finally addressed the speculation. He said people wrongly claim he was in the hotel room when Houston died. “That’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard,” he said.

Ray J explained he was in San Diego the night Houston passed. He had a show and wasn’t in Los Angeles. He shared they had plans to attend Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party the next day to go public with their relationship.

“She was one of the most important people to me,” he said, according to EurWeb. “We were going to make the announcement that we were [dating].”

For years, Ray J stayed silent on the matter, thinking it would be more respectful. But he said the false stories started to spiral out of control. “That’s not true,” he said. “You have to shut certain things down.”

Ray J rarely talks about Houston publicly. He said their bond was personal and deep. “That was my people, bro. … She’s Whitney to me,” he said.

He found it hurtful to hear people speak about things Houston herself couldn’t respond to. Now, he said he is speaking out to protect her name and memory.