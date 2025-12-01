Ray J’s Mom Defends Him After Princess Love Fight & Subsequent Arrest

Ray J and Princess Love have already traded their sides of the story online, and it’s been ugly to witness.

Ray J continues to get into a lot of trouble online, although this most recent development is particularly tough to deal with. After a fight with Princess Love that reportedly led to his brief arrest, someone reportedly took to Facebook to blast his mother for it.

According to The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, a social media user went into Ray’s mother’s comments section to criticize her parenting. “You raised a terrible son. Happy Holidays!” the user wrote. “Sorry but I don’t think so,” Sonja B. Norwood simply replied. But the other person wasn’t done. “You think pulling guns and tossing women in pools is a good representation of the man you raised. Well, I hope I do better by mine,” they wrote.

This was apparently in response to Sonja Norwood’s Thanksgiving post on Facebook, which indirectly referenced Ray J’s Princess Love altercation and arrest. “I hope each of you had a grateful Thanksgiving. The day started a little rough, but we had a good family Thanksgiving. Love y’all, we’re back on the road tomorrow. Detroit! See you soon!” she wrote. The tour comments refer to Norwood’s daughter Brandy’s current trek alongside Monica.

Princess Love accused Ray J of pulling a gun on her and their daughter while she was at his house to pick the kids up. Afterwards, more people arrived, and the dispute grew larger. Police reportedly responded to a call and subsequently arrested the singer. A shocking aspect of this situation is that a lot of it happened while he was livestreaming, so fans got an uncomfortable front-row seat.

As for Ray J’s side of the Princess Love story, he claimed that she and her cousin were drunk and tried to take his kids away alongside her cousin’s husband. Twitch permanently banned him from the platform shortly after.

We will see if Ray or Princess speak out about this situation again. Unfortunately, it seems likely that any future statements will lead to more conflict online, which caused worry for many fans. Hopefully they can reach an amicable solution to their split, if only for the sake of their children.