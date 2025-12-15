R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested for allegedly punching nightclub worker

R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested for allegedly punching a Manhattan nightclub employee in the face over being told the spot was closing.

The 41-year-old singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was partying with his crew at Times Square spot Dramma Night Club when a worker told him it was closing time at around 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 4, sparking him to become “needlessly irate,” prosecutors said in Manhattan criminal court.

Neverson appeared in court on Sunday as he was arraigned on an assault charge for the club clash and an additional charge of mischief in the second degree from an unrelated incident that same morning at Mira, a restaurant and hookah lounge in Manhattan.

That early morning incident saw the “Slow Motion” singer allegedly break around $1,500 worth of restaurant property, including hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas, according to the complaint against him.

The “Mr. Steal Your Girl” singer sported a black face mask as he was released on his own recognizance on the charges. The worker was granted an order of protection against Neverson, who is apparently a regular at the night spot, according to prosecutors.

His attorney, Mitchell Schuster, said in a statement that the incident overnight Saturday into Sunday began when Neverson was confronted by individuals “who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him.”

“His security intervened toprotect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuring confusion,” Schuster said in the statement. “Despite being the target of the initial provocation, Trey was arrested.

“Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain,” he went on. “Trey is cooperating fully in both matters, and we are confident the full context and facts will come to light.”

He was granted supervised release as the judge noted his history of run-ins with the law made him a risk and is due back in court Feb. 18, per The Post.