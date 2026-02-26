RDF – M23 In Mourning After The Elimination Of Lt Col Willy Ngoma



Lt Col Willy Ngoma was one of the most deeply beloved figures within Criminal Paul Kagame’s M23 terrorist franchise.

He enjoyed widespread affection from both the enlisted men and officers of Paul Kagame’s terrorist movement, M23.

His popularity extended even throughout the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), including to its top Chief, Criminal Paul Kagame himself, underscoring his influence within the terrorist franchise.





Last year, when he was placed under house arrest for misconduct related to his involvement in mineral deals, it was Criminal Paul Kagame personally who ordered his release after several months, during which time Kagame had missed seeing Ngoma’s comedic antics on social media.





Since yesterday, 24th February 2026, members of RDF-M23 have been in mourning for their comrades, particularly Lt Col Willy Ngoma.



By: RPF Gakwerere, a military corporal for more than three decades.