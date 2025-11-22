READ: The full 28-point Trump’s peace plan for Russia and Ukraine

The full 28-point Trump’s peace plan for Russia and Ukraine according to the Ukrainian media:

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed.

2. A non-aggression pact will be signed between Russia, Ukraine and Europe.

3. Russia will not invade neighbouring countries, in return NATO will no longer expand.



4. Russia-NATO dialogue will be held to de-escalate tensions.

5. US will offer Ukraine security guarantees post-war.

6. Ukraine’s military will be limited to 600,000 personnel (it’s currently at 850,000).



7. Ukraine will revise its constitution, declaring it will never join NATO.

8. NATO will not station troops in Ukraine. This does NOT include the UK-France led Coalition of the Willing peacekeepers plan – that is still on the table.



9. The UK and EU will station fighter jets in Poland (which they already do).

10. If Ukraine invades any Russian territory, it will lose US security guarantees. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a US-Ukraine coordinated military response, all sanctions will be reinstated, and recognition of the new territories and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked.



11. Ukraine will be allowed to join the European Union.

12. The creation of a global-backed Ukraine Development Fund, which will help with post-war rehabilitation, reconstruction, industry development and rare earth minerals extraction.



13. Gradual lifting of sanctions off the Russian economy, to allow reintegration into the global economy, and Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8.

14. $100 billion of Russian frozen assets will be used to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine. The rest, mostly European, will be unfrozen.



15. A joint US-Russian line will be established to ensure the compliance of this agreement.

16. Russia will pass a law enforcing its non-aggression pact with Ukraine and Europe.

17. US-Russia to extend the START nuclear treaty.



18. Ukraine will not seek nuclear weapons.

19. The IAEA will take control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (under Russian control currently), and power distributed will be divided equally 50/50 to Ukraine and Russia.



20. Both countries will implement educational programs in society promoting tolerance. All Nazi ideologies must be prohibited.

21. Ukraine will withdraw from the rest of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Zaporozhye and Kherson lines will be frozen. Russia will withdraw from all of Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy. Russian forces will NOT be allowed to enter the Donetsk region currently under Ukrainian control – although the region will be recognized as Russian, it will remain an internationally recognized demilitarized buffer zone.



22. Neither nation will seek to change these territorial arrangements by force in the future.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities.



24. A humanitarian committee will be established: An all-for-all civilian, prisoners of war, and deceased soldiers exchange will take place.

25. Ukraine will hold presidential elections within 100 days.



26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war.

27. The agreement will be legally binding, and monitored by the Peace Council headed by the US President.



28. Once both sides agree to the agreement, an immediate ceasefire will come into effect on land, air and sea. Both sides will begin a military retreat to agreed points.