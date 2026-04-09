Real Hero Runs Into Burning Building, Saves Seven Lives, Then Tells Mom He Just Fell.



In Hanoi on March 24, 2026, 20-year-old engineering student Nguyen Le Tu was heading home from the gym when he saw a six-story building engulfed in flames. Thick smoke poured out, the stairwell was blocked, and seven people including women, children, and the elderly were trapped with no way out.





Tu did not wait for help. He climbed to the roof, smashed through with a hammer to create an escape route, and charged straight into the choking darkness. He soaked his shirt in water, pressed it to his face, and felt his way through the inferno by touch alone. One by one, he pulled the victims to safety, refusing to quit until all seven were out alive.





Overcome by smoke, Tu ended up in the hospital. When his worried mother called, he downplayed it completely. “I just fell,” he said, not wanting to scare her.





The next day the news hit: her son was the hero who risked everything. She was stunned. The world was not. Tu’s university and local officials quickly honored him with commendations, but the young man never sought the spotlight.