Real Housewives Of Pretoria Couple Mel And Peet Viljoen Arrested In US For Shoplifting $5 300 Worth of Groceries

SA Reality TV Couple Mel and Peet Viljoen Arrested for Shoplifting $5 300 Worth of Groceries

South African reality television couple Melany “Mel” Viljoen and her husband Petrus “Peet” Viljoen have been arrested in the United States after authorities accused them of stealing groceries worth US$5 300 (about R88 000) from a Florida supermarket.

The couple, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, were taken into custody by police in Boca Raton, Florida, on 10 March 2026. According to reports from News24 and several United States outlets, the pair now face aggravated grand retail theft charges following what investigators describe as a months-long shoplifting scheme.

Authorities allege the incidents occurred at a Publix supermarket, where the couple are said to have carried out dozens of transactions using tactics designed to avoid paying for expensive items.

Police Describe Six-Month Theft Scheme

Investigators claim the alleged scheme ran for several months, from August 2025 to March 2026.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Boca Raton police reportedly began examining the case after identifying unusual transactions linked to the couple.

Police believe the pair used a technique known as “ticket switching”.

“Investigators reported that the couple had conducted 52 transactions in which they had allegedly used ‘ticket-switching’ tactics. This involves scanning cheaper barcodes for more expensive items during transactions.”

Authorities allege that 392 items were taken without being properly scanned.

“Police said they carried out a six-month retail theft scheme from August 2025 through March 2026, targeting a Publix supermarket.”

The reported loss to the store has been estimated at US$5 302 (about R88 000).

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Shows Both Involved

Investigators say security footage played a key role in the case.

Police allege the couple sometimes worked together while shopping.

“An affidavit stated that the couple worked together, with Peet distracting employees while Mel stole the items by failing to scan them.”

Reports state that the couple were eventually stopped during a routine traffic stop while driving a black Range Rover, which police believe may have been used during visits to the store.

Mel Viljoen Claims She Acted Alone

During questioning by investigators, Mel Viljoen reportedly offered an explanation for the alleged actions.

According to reports quoted by News24, she told detectives she had acted alone.

“During an interview, Mel told detectives she had acted alone and stolen the items because she was in ‘survival mode’ and unable to work in the US due to not having a visa.”

However, investigators reportedly disputed this explanation.

“The investigators said the footage showed them both participating in the theft scheme.”

Reports state that both Mel and Peet Viljoen were each granted US$10 000 bail (about R165 000) following their arrest. The case is still under investigation.

Couple Previously Relocated To The United States

The arrest comes after the couple relocated to the United States in 2025 following controversy in South Africa.

During media interviews at the time, Peet Viljoen made remarks about race that drew strong criticism.

Viljoen openly acknowledged his views when speaking to the Afrikaans publication Rapport.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I am a racist and hate South African black people,” Peet Viljoen said.

He also claimed that white people in South Africa were under threat.

“Genocide is a reality in South Africa and all of you white people are going to be massacred,” he said.

Those comments triggered backlash in South Africa and circulated widely on social media.

Reports later indicated that the couple had moved to the United States in 2025, where they were living before their 10 March 2026 arrest in Boca Raton, Florida.