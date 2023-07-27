REAL MADRID 2-0 MANCHESTER UNITED: JUDE BELLINGHAM SCORES IN MAN-OF-THE-MATCH PERFORMANCE

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored his first goal and was named man of the match in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Houston, Texas.

The 20-year-old England midfielder, playing just his second game since an £88m move to the Spanish champions, produced a delicate lob in the sixth minute to beat United’s debutant keeper Andre Onana.

An acrobatic Joselu finish sealed the win two minutes from time in front of a 67,801 crowd at the NRG Stadium.

“There is a lot to aim for,” Bellingham said after the match. “It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high, as they should be.”

On the evidence of his debut performance against AC Milan on Sunday and now United, Bellingham has settled in already.

A price tag that could eventually reach £115m is not weighing him down. He has excelled in his new position at the tip of an attacking diamond and his brilliant goal showed he has the class to excel at the Bernabeu Stadium.

His goal came from a well-timed run to instantly control Antonio Rudiger’s long pass and then chip the advancing Onana from the edge of the penalty area.

“I look like I am enjoying it, I like to think,” he said.

“I was confident coming here because I knew how good the players were. I know the qualities I can bring and I feel like I have slotted in.

“I am enjoying playing with this team, learning from so many great players. I am definitely not getting carried away just yet. There are big challenges to come and I just want to keep up the rhythm going into the season.” BBC News