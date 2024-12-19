Real Madrid Defeat Pachuca To Win Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 win over Mexican side Pachuca in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes scored the goals to lead Carlo Ancelotti’s side to another trophy.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Rodrygo Goes doubled Madrid’s lead early in the second half. Vinicius sealed a comfortable win for the European champions with a late penalty.

Vinicius, who is fresh from winning the FIFA Best Player of the year award further established his importance to Real Madrid with his eighth goal in 12 finals for the club.

Carlo Ancelotti also became the most successful coach in the history of Real Madrid with his 15th trophy in two spells in charge of the club.

He has now won three Champions League trophies, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Supercopas, three UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups, and now the Intercontinental Cup.

The Italian manager was delighted to add another trophy to his impressive cabinet.

Ancelotti Said: “I’m very happy, It’s a success, we took control little by little, and ended the game well. We have those differences of quality always, but we also have to show the right attitude. Today, in the end, I liked that. In the end, up front, we made the difference … In attack we did well. We have a lot of quality, Kylian [Mbappé] played a good game, and Rodrygo scored. We’re happy.”

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is an annual club association football tournament organised by FIFA.

The tournament is made of the six teams that won the previous edition of the continental championships in each FIFA confederation, playing each other in a single-elimination bracket.

It was formerly known as the Club World Cup which has now been expanded and reorganised into a quadrennial tournament with more teams.