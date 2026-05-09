Real Madrid fine Valverde and Tchouameni €1 million

Real Madrid have announced punishment for Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after they were involved in a training ground altercation.

According to reports, a dispute between the two teammates escalated over the course of two days before turning physical, leaving Valverde with a minor cut and hospitalized after he hit his head and briefly lost consciousness.

For the first time, Real have addressed the controversy between the two and confirmed that both have been fined €500,000 after apologising to one another and saying sorry to the club and teammates.

The 15-time European champions are believed to have held an emergency meeting after things spiralled out of control.

A club statement said: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the events that led to the disciplinary proceedings initiated yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni, both appeared today before the investigator assigned to the case.

“During their appearance, the players expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to each other.

“Furthermore, they extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever “sanction the club deems appropriate.

“Under these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thereby concluding the corresponding internal procedures.”