Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde hospitalised’ in brutal training ground fight with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde was reportedly taken to the hospital following another physical altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Express UK, both players had been involved in a training ground dispute, just days before this weekend’s crucial game against Barcelona.

The incident is described as ‘very serious’ and resulted in Valverde being taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Marca.

The fight is said to have escalated from the outset, requiring the intervention of several staff members in a futile attempt to calm things down. Afterwards, every single Real Madrid player was forced to remain at the training ground for an ’emergency meeting’ in the dressing room.

The current atmosphere within the club is described as ‘extremely tense’ and there is said to be a growing belief that the situation is far from being resolved.

Tempers have flared behind the scenes following Real Madrid’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich last month.

The first incident came when Antonio Rudiger was reportedly involved in a heated argument with another first-team player at the club’s training ground.

Video footage widely shared on social media appeared to show Rudiger slapping Alvaro Carreras as they rowed in full view of other members of the squad.

Around the same time, it was claimed that Real Madrid coaches and other figures affiliated with the club were internally questioning Carreras’ commitment.

He later issued a statement, saying: “Certain insinuations and comments have emerged about me that do not reflect reality. My commitment to this club and to the coaches I have worked with has been absolute from day one, and it will continue to be so.”

Afterwards, Rudiger apologised for his actions and recently invited his team-mates and their families to lunch