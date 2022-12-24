REAL MADRID OFFER €1 BILLION EUROS FOR KYLIAN MBAPPE

After the verbal deal between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe fell apart just before the start of this season, it looked like this marriage is probably over for ever. However, new reports emerging suggest something different. As per Sportbible, there is chance that Real Madrid might chase the Paris Saint-German (PSG) striker all over again next summer, and for that they might just splurge as huge as £1 billion for the deal to go ahead.Although no one related to either camps have made any comment or announcement on the same, if this deal goes through, it will be the biggest-ever transfer in the history of football.

As per the report, Real Madrid will offer a sum of nearly £132 million while the overall package could be worth around £877 million. Kylian Mbappe will reportedly earn around £552 million in wages over a period of four years. Besides this, other add-ons and signing-on fees will be included in the deal.Meanwhile, Mbappe rose to limelight following his last stint with AS Monaco in 2018 after which he joined PSG on a whopping transfer fee of €180 million. Since joining PSG, he not only helped his club retain the top spot in the league, with the national team that year also he also won his maiden World Cup in Russia. Four years later in Qatar, Mbappe was amongst the best players as well, helping his team reach the summit clash against Argentina for the successive time.

However, despite scoring a World Cup final hattrick, he couldn’t help his team defend its title as Argentina won the match on penalties and lifted the trophy for the third time. For his magnificent performance throughout this edition, that included eight goals and two assists, he was also awarded with the Golden Boot.This year amid all reports suggesting that he was unhappy at the club and was on a lookout, Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG where he is set to earn £547 million over the next three years, making him the highest-earning sportsperson of all time. This season in particular, he has 19 goals and five assists to his name in 20 matches played across all competitions.Come next summer, we will see if Real Madrid still remain keen on signing the most sort-after striker in the world football at the moment for a ground-breaking fee of €1 billion euros.