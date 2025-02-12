REALIGN THE NATIONAL BUDGET – FORMER LUANSHYA MAYOR NATHAN CHANDA URGES GOVERNMENT



Luanshya 12 Feb. 2025



Government must realign the National Budget to support HIV and AIDS programmes during 90days suspension period of UNAIDS



For more than two decades, the United States Government has been a steadfast leader in the global HIV response through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria and through its support to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).



The importance of the United States contribution to the global HIV response cannot be overstated. Since its creation in 2003, PEPFAR has saved more than 26 million lives by investing in critical HIV prevention, treatment, care and support programs in 55 countries.



The United States Government has recently issued an immediate pause on U.S. foreign assistance for assessment of programmatic efficiencies and consistency with United States foreign policy. This pause has impacted PEPFAR’s ability to continue the programmes and services for millions of people living with and affected by HIV.



In responding to ongoing this sad development at the same time is wake up call to the Government of the Republic of Zambia who must come up with a supplementary budget and mobilize other partners and communities in the interim to assess and mitigate the impact of the pause on the continuity of essential HIV services. This portal exists to provide real-time, ongoing updates to share the latest global and country information, data, guidance, and other resources related to the impact of these developments across 55 countries and on the global HIV response.



As former Deputy President of The Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV/AIDS in Africa as while as former Chairman in Zambia (AMICAALL). l feel for the lives of our brothers and sisters living in this condition. Not only that but thousands of workers who have lost their Jobs as a result of this suspension.



It will be very disastrous for Zambia Attained 90:90:90 UNAIDS HIV/AIDS Epidemic Control Targets. I remember when l was President of Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders Community Action on HIV and AIDS Zambia attained the 90:90:90 UNAIDS targets for HIV epidemic control as of September 2020.This came to light during the 2020 commemoration of World AIDS Day.



We can not afford to lose this milestone and gains archived over a period of time through concerted efforts by so many stakeholders.



We need as a country to focus on achieving the 90-90-90 target of ending AIDS by 2030.



May the Church and other key stakeholders join the campaign to appeal to USA to reconsider lifting the suspension which has impacted PEPFAR’s ability to continue the programmes and services for millions of people living with and affected by HIV.



Let me end by appealing to the relevant authorities to engage the USA as we look for other alternatives which can not happen over night as we save the lives of our dear ones.



We say if you are not infected you are affected.



Nathan Chanda Bwalya.

Fomer Luanshya Mayor and AMICAALL Zambia Chapter Chairpersons .