REALITY CHECK:POLITICAL ALLIANCES IN ZAMBIA



By Chishala Chilufya (Political and Social Analyst)



A political Alliance is a cooperation of members from different political parties who come together to promote a common agenda.



This usually involves formal agreements between two or more political parties.



Today, our country is facing a very difficult situation in which individuals do not understand alliances because some of the political parties have no members and structures countrywide.



Secondly, some of these political parties have no executive committees which are what we call structures on the ground.



What is strange in Zambia today is that political parties that have no structures and members are the ones that want to decide how an alliance should work and operate.



These are jokes,to say the least.



We need to be serious, realistic and honest with each other especially when we want to discuss about United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).



The formation of UKA is a well designed program which many Zambians have embraced, though there is a lot of insincerity and dishonest among the political players as they are conducting politics of “ututapula” (politics of traps).



The current political environment in Zambia is like the 1990 World Cup which was held in Italy in which Cameroon was pronounced as flag carrier for Africa.



Cameroon however was in a crisis because they didn’t have a number 9 such that they had to recall Rodger Miller from retirement.



Rodger Miller was not just exposed but was a skilled player with experience and had a record of scoring goals and,he performed.



In the Zambian political setup,there is no single politician who is an institution apart from Edgar Lungu.



He has governed this country for seven years,and he has the knowledge and experience.



He knows where to start from ,he knows the mistakes he made and now he has capacity to correct them.



He is a main opposition leader with his party being one of the biggest political parties in this country with more than 50 members of parliament whose political structures across the country are intact.



PF as a party is known by every Zambian .



He is only past President who Zambians can make a comparisons to the current President, Hakainde Hichilema.



In this case, PF and President Lungu are bringing a big share of political advantages to the alliance.



At the moment Zambia is in the situation of the indomitable lions, Cameroon were they need somebody to score and win.



So,UKA members have to accept that there can only be one person to lead just like in football there can only be one captain or one number 9 at once.



At the moment it is the UKA members who need President Lungu and PF because PF is the one bringing a big share into this alliance.



I just want to tell you that UKA members need to be honest with each other ,they should stop the tendency of personalizing how UKA started ,whether it was started in someones house,the reality has to come out and this is the time Zambians need to learn how to speak to each other honestly.



The Patriotic Front cannot trade or negotiate with political players in the eyes of the Zambian people who do not exist on the ground .



Honestly, how can President Lungu who is an institution himself with one of the largest political parties in this country with more than 50 members of parliament including some of the independent MP’s , Mayors council chaipersons and over 200 councilors countrywide start to negotiate with political parties who have no single councilor on who is going to be the presidential candidate of UKA.



The recent alliances which succeeded in Africa are:



1. In Kenya,the alliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto was formed. An alliance were President Kenyatta who was leading a largest oppositon political party become a flag bearer and eventually won the elections.



2. In Malawi, Tonse alliance was formed between President Lazarus Chakwera and the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.



MCP for President Chakwera was the largest opposition political party in that country and President Chakwera was the flag bearer of the alliance and eventually they won the elections.



3. In Zambia, the UPND alliance was formed towards the 2021 General elections which invloved Felix Mutati of MDC and Charles Milupi to mention a few .



President Hichilema and the UPND were the largest opposition political party in the country and President Hakainde Hichilema was the flag bearer and they won the elections.



UKA should learn from these examples i have given them that each alliance has a flag bearer and the qualification is to be a largest opposition political party in the country.



And this is the case it is President Lungu and the Patriotic Front ,this is not negotiable its a reality .



Lastly, Counsel Sakwiba Sikota SC needs to guide opposition leaders in UKA that to get power from a government like UPND you need numbers on the table,you need experience and you political connection in the region and resources.



If these political parties can not pave way,let the PF consolidate and find its way out it happened before in 2010 leading to the 2011 elections.



The is a repetition of history-wina azakalila!