Rebecca Malope sues P&G SA for over R1 Million



Gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope is taking legal action against Procter & Gamble South Africa (P&G), demanding over R1 million in damages for the alleged unauthorized use of her image on Ariel washing powder products.





Known as the “Queen of Gospel,” Malope served as a brand ambassador for Ariel from 2016 to 2022. She claims the company continued to use her likeness after their contract ended, without her permission or compensation.





“I tried to resolve this amicably, but they refused,” Malope told the media, explaining her decision to proceed with litigation. The lawsuit, filed in the Johannesburg High Court, seeks compensation for breach of contract and violation of image rights. In response, P&G stated, “We are handling the matter through the proper legal channels and hold deep respect for Dr Malope’s contributions.”





As the court date approaches, Malope remains resolute in protecting her legacy from corporate exploitation.