RECENT INCIDENTS CAN’T INDICATE THAT UPND IS A VIOLENT PARTY – BWEENGWA MP





BWEENGWA UPND MP Kasautu Michelo says people cannot conclude that the UPND is a violent party from the three recent incidents of violence.





Michelo says the country cannot compare the UPND’s three incidents of violence to the violent activities that happened under PF.





Early this month after President Hakainde Hichilema was stoned in Chingola, Michelo said the UPND was ready to protect the Head of State and would unleash cadres on criminals who wanted to kill the President.





Following the Chingola incident, some UPND cadres stormed the PF secretariat in Lusaka and damaged property. And recently, Given Lubinda was abducted by UPND cadres in Kabwe.





Speaking on Prime TV’s Matters Arising, Saturday, Michelo argued that the three scenarios of violence did not indicate that the UPND was a violent political party.



“I can tell you that under UPND, yes, the last two weeks or one week and some days, about 10 days, there were a little bit of pockets of violence here and there. And you can mention them, the Chingola one, the PF secretariat one and yesterday’s Given Lubinda. Three scenarios. The Zambian people must get this clearly, three incidents of late and in how many days? I think in the space of two weeks, one to two weeks but UPND has been extremely very peaceful, from the time we got power and the President even announced that no more violence in this country and people adhered to [that pronouncement]. But because of what happened in Chingola, I think you have seen some people are hyper, the situation was a little bit hyper. This is the reason you’ve been seeing, I think these three scenarios we have experienced in the country,” he said.





“These are three scenarios and you cannot say just three scenarios that UPND is a violent political party. If we compare the different thousands of scenarios of violence under PF, [the] thousands of violence [incidents], you can’t compare it with these three scenarios. I know quite alright that Zambians can’t go back to PF because they understand how PF ruled them. They didn’t control their cadres in terms of violence but I am telling you the truth; going forward as a UPND cadre if you engage yourself into a violent activity, you are on your own. If in these last 10 days there were these three scenarios, it must not continue going forward. If it continues, whoever is going to get involved is on their own and will be arrested”.



Further, Michelo urged youths to avoid violence, warning that whoever was found wanting was on their own.



“The youths must get this clearly that please once you engage yourself into violent activities, even if you are sent by somebody, even if you are given money, don’t do it. If somebody gives you money, just chew that money but don’t engage yourself into violent activities, don’t because when the police officers start investigations and find that you are the ones who have acted, you will be punished for that and it is not good,” he said.



Michelo said it was regrettable to see the country going back into violent activities.



“It’s quite very important that the people of Zambia know that the words I think I used were not what I meant and this is the reason why I should apologize to the nation. I think you heard even from the President that there must be no cadreism, thuggery, hooliganism, beating up people. I think he echoed that sentiment of late when we started seeing some pockets of violence from Chingola, PF secretariat up to yesterday’s Given Lubinda’s attack. So, it is something that is very regrettable, we are leaders, I am a leader, it is something that is very regrettable to see our country going back again into violent activities. All I can request, [I am] urging all the Zambian people, the youths, women, elders of this country that we must not engage ourselves in violent activities. Zambia is a peaceful nation and we should not go back to the days of violence, it is not good,” said Michelo.



“I think the major word is an apology. That time I was a little bit emotional about what happened on the Copperbelt in Chingola where the President was stoned. I think the selection of words was wrongly put in a statement. I am aware that the President doesn’t tolerate violence. I am aware that the President doesn’t tolerate hooliganism and I am aware that the President doesn’t tolerate beating people. Even fighting amongst citizens, it is the reason why I said I think it quite very important for me to apologize to the people of Zambia for the selection of words I used ‘cadreism is back in Zambia’. Otherwise, I just want to urge the people of Zambia, that let us remain peaceful and not engage in violent activities”.



News Diggers