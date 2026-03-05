RECKLESS ACCUSATIONS DO NOT EQUAL TRUTH.



Why Zambia Must Reject Dangerous Political Narratives Masquerading as Fact.



The recent claim circulating on the “Zambia for All 2026” platform alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema “killed” former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu by denying him medical services marks a troubling descent into reckless political rhetoric.





Hakainde Hichilema

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Levy Mwanawasa

Michael Sata



Accusing a sitting Head of State of causing the death of a former president is not a minor political statement. It is a grave allegation that, in any serious society, must be supported by concrete and verifiable evidence. To date, no medical report has been produced stating that Mr. Lungu’s life depended exclusively on travel abroad at the time in question. No official directive has been presented demonstrating that President Hichilema personally denied life-saving treatment. No judicial finding has been cited. No formal complaint backed by evidence has been tabled before the courts.





What exists instead is a narrative — repeated forcefully, but unsupported by documented proof. The frequently cited claim that Mr. Lungu was “removed from a plane” is presented without legal or administrative context. Travel, particularly involving former heads of state, is subject to security protocols, immigration procedures, and in certain cases, legal considerations. Compliance with established processes cannot automatically be recast as persecution or worse.





The comparison being drawn with former President Levy Mwanawasa’s facilitation of medical care for Michael Sata is equally selective. Political climates evolve. Legal environments differ. Medical circumstances vary. Governance decisions occur within specific administrative frameworks, not emotional hindsight. Invoking past leaders without acknowledging context oversimplifies complex state procedures and reduces governance to slogans.





More concerning is the tone of the accusation itself. To declare that “Hakainde killed Lungu” is not political critique — it is inflammatory language that risks deepening division in an already polarized environment. Such rhetoric carries serious implications. It suggests criminality at the highest level of office without presenting the evidentiary threshold required to sustain such a charge.





If credible evidence exists of wrongdoing, Zambia’s legal system provides mechanisms for accountability. Allegations of this magnitude belong before investigative authorities and courts of law — not in viral social media posts designed to provoke public outrage.





Zambia’s democratic tradition has been strengthened by peaceful transitions of power and respect for institutional processes. That tradition must not be eroded by emotionally charged narratives that substitute assertion for proof.





Political competition is legitimate. Robust debate is healthy. But democracy cannot thrive where accusations of homicide are made without substantiation.





As the country moves closer to another electoral cycle, citizens would do well to demand higher standards of discourse from all political actors. Grief and memory should not be weaponized for campaign advantage. Serious claims require serious evidence. Until such evidence is presented, the allegation remains what it currently appears to be: a politically charged assertion unsupported by verifiable fact. Zambia deserves better than that.



By Staff Reporter



Ilelanga News. March 05, 2026.