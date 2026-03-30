Record use of Tomahawk cruise missiles in Iran!



According to information provided by The Washington Post News, the United States has used more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles against Iran by March 2026. And this is considered a record for a large number of Tomahawk attacks in such a short time in a single war.





The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that these missiles were mainly launched from warships. The US forces have used such low-speed cruise missiles to destroy Iran’s deep underground or fortified military bases or installations.





The Tomahawk cruise missile was first included in the US Navy in 1983, which was first used extensively against Saddam Hussein’s military forces in Iraq from the Persian Gulf in January 1991.





This subsonic speed missile has a maximum range of about 1,600 kilometers and is capable of hitting specific targets with great precision using GPS and infrared technology.





To evade enemy radar, the Tomahawk cruise missile flies very close to the sea surface or ground, making it difficult to detect in flight. It can be launched from both warship and submarine platforms.





It can carry about 1,000 pounds of explosives and is designed and manufactured to carry nuclear warheads in addition to conventional warheads, although the US Navy currently uses it only with conventional warheads.





In short, the Tomahawk cruise missile works much like a small unmanned jet aircraft. Although it is a very old technology and slow-moving, it is still in use as one of the main weapons of the US military.