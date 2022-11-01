Recruitment Of Registrars/CEO At Health Proffesions Council And Gnc Should Be On Merit And Not Friendship/ Patronage Or Connections- – Dr. Larry Mweetwa

Dr. Larry Mweetwa

RECRUITMENT OF REGISTRARS/CEO AT HEALTH PROFFESIONS COUNCIL AND GNC SHOULD BE ON MERIT AND NOT FRIENDSHIP/ PATRONAGE OR CONNECTIONS.

While recruitment by headhunt or patronage has worked well in some respects, in most instances it is associated with corruption and leads to a situation where an incompetent person may be recruited just because of the good connections they may have with the board chair person, permanent secretary, minister etc. Moreover, individuals appointed to patronage positions are depended on the will of those who hired them, making them unlikely to speak freely and criticize their bosses.

My analysis brings me to two interesting Health professional bodies that have had interesting toxic recruitment processes and that’s the general nursing council and the Health professions Council. I think for the Nursing council in the last five years they had good choices.

My major Concern has been with the Health Professions Council, from the time i have been a member of this professional body, i have had my own serious observations in the manner the recruitment process of senior Management has been instituited. The only time i saw meaningful progress was during the tenure of Mr.Bwembya, great professional attributes without bias, new infrastructure projects completed etc, yes he may not have been a perfect person like anyone of us, but i think for me he was one of the best.

Right now after his departure we are yet to see if the Board will unlock the position for a fair competitive open Recruitment process with sensible competencies and skills to would be next CEO. We hope to see Someone with Business administration qualifications or Project Management and industry experience should be a must, but as usual i smell a rat where no advert will be shared for this position but in no time we will just hear that such a person was secretly nominated to head the institution.

What we want to see in the new CEO/MD is a person who will inspire and foster professional growth of its members, medical doctors, Medical laboratory scientist, Environmental Health Experts, Physiotherapists, Radiographers, Pharmacists etc.

It is critical to whoever would be recruited as CEO to divorce himself/herself from professional bias as such issues is what led to break apart of health professions council in the UK where for example the General Pharmaceutical Council separated itself. The new CEO must embrace all professions and foster Growth. The new CEO and the Board for the health professions Council should be seen to do the sensible and right thing so that at senior management level of the Health professions Council there must be equal professions representation not where one profession dominate others. Directorate positions must reflect professions unity and equal representation.

