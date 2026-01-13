REDUCED LOAD-SHEDDING, KWACHA APPRECIATION WON’T WORK IN FAVOUR OF UPND – KATEKA



NEW Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says it is too late for the increased power supply and appreciation of the Kwacha to work in favour of the UPND in this years’ general election.





Kateka adds that the reduced loadshedding will not disadvantage the opposition.



The Kwacha has continued on an upward trajectory and has gained strength against major convertible currencies, with some banks and bureaus buying a Dollar at K19.2 and selling at K19.5.





Meanwhile, loadshedding has eased, with most areas receiving not less than 15 hours of power every day.



In an interview, Monday, Kateka said politicians should strive to always do what is good for the people, not only when they want to stay in power.





“I really doubt that it will work in favour of the UPND because it has come too late. Zambians are now very savvy and they are tired of things changing at the last minute [and] being lied to. Why didn’t this happen last year? Why is it happening this year? Is the opposition going to be disadvantaged? I doubt it; we’ll definitely put up a good fight. This approach of lying about everything has to stop. We have to become a normal society where things should happen because they need to happen and not because it’s in an election year. Some of us are trying to change all that so that we become a normal society, not based on politics, not based on the politicians doing things simply because they want to stay in power, we are tired, we are very tired. We’ll definitely be speaking to that as opposition,” Kateka said.





“Number two; in terms of the fundamentals, you actually have to explain, what is it that is causing the Kwacha to appreciate and whatever it is, is it sustainable? Is it because of the fact that the Dollar is weakening? As opposed to something we have done as a nation, is it something that somebody else has done, in which case, it’s not sustainable.

If it’s something that we have done then it should be explained to Zambians to say this is what we have done, it has resulted in XYZ and this thing that we have done is not a temporary thing, it’s a permanent thing going forward. Now, what is it that impacts on the Kwacha to the Dollar rate, what is it that affects that?

It’s the fact that you have more Dollars in the country, either you are generating it or somebody has given us some money and if it’s the latter case, then it’s not a sustainable appreciation. Once the Dollars that have been given to us finish, then we go back to ground zero”.





She stressed that it is important for government to clearly explain to citizens what has brought about the appreciation of the Kwacha.





“That’s why it is so important for the government to always communicate with people; always communicate so that they know, carry the people along so that they have confidence in the system.

You saw that issue that I had raised on the ECZ website, the communication was bad, they were not communicating adequately until you call them out then they start to communicate. So, for me, a very detailed explanation of what is going on with regards to the Kwacha-Dollar rate, what has caused it, is it permanent, etc., will go a long way towards helping them,” said Kateka.



News Diggers