REDUCING LOAD-SHEDDING HOURS IS NOT DUE TO THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS – LEVY NGOMA





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has assured Zambians that the improved and stable electricity supply across the country represents a permanent solution to the load-shedding crisis that has plagued the nation over the past two years.





Speaking at a campaign rally in Chawama ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election, Mr Ngoma dismissed speculation that the improvements are politically motivated in the run-up to the 2026 general elections.





He emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership is focused on long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.





The former Sinda MP highlighted consistent government policies, including the continuation of the Cash for Work Program and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) initiatives, as key drivers of ongoing development efforts.



