Reflecting on the INTERPOL Election: A Call for Professional Reform in Zambia Police



By Dr . Mwelwa



The recent news surrounding the election for the Secretary General of INTERPOL has stirred significant debate and reflection on the state of global law enforcement, with a particular focus on the Zambia Police Service. The candidacy of Mubita Nawa, a deputy commissioner within the Zambian police force, has sparked controversy and concern, not merely because of the serious allegations leveled against him, but also due to the broader implications for the reputation and professionalism of the police service he represents.



Zambia’s police force has long been under scrutiny for its practices, often criticized for being unprofessional, brutal, and highly politicized. Regimes across different eras, including the current government, have been accused of using the police as an instrument of persecution against political opponents, expressing a troubling intertwining of law enforcement with partisan interests. This systemic corruption and the compromised integrity of the force make it difficult to support such mediocrity at a prestigious, high-stakes institution like INTERPOL.



The latest allegations against Nawa, involving the alleged kidnap, assault, and attempted extortion of two Indian businessmen in 2022, only exacerbate these concerns. The credibility required for a leadership role at INTERPOL is severely undermined by such accusations, even as they remain subjects of dispute. The legal representation for the Sadhus, the alleged victims, has emphatically argued that Nawa’s involvement in these crimes renders him unfit for the international policing role. Given that these claims suggest a deep-rooted involvement in criminal activities, the apprehension about Nawa’s potential appointment is justifiable.



The quality of leadership in any police force is reflective of its overall performance and public perception. The Zambia Police Service, currently ranked 112 out of 127 in the World Internal Security and Police Index, highlights the steep challenges it faces. With such a low ranking, it is imperative that the force not only acknowledges its deficiencies but actively works toward rectifying them. The current administration under President Hakainde Hichilema has been criticized for exacerbating the decline in professionalism and integrity within the force, further entrenching corrupt practices, political repression, and human rights abuses.



Critics argue that Zambia’s policing woes are symptoms of a larger systemic failure where political loyalties and monetary influences dictate promotions and career advancements, rather than merit and professional conduct. The reported use of the police to shield high-ranking officials and mafia-like figures from accountability, while persecuting political adversaries, paints a bleak picture of the state of law enforcement in the country.



Incidents like the ones tied to Mubita Nawa, and exemplified by the case of Jay Jay Banda, cast a long shadow over any claims of refuted allegations. These incidents are not isolated but part of a broader pattern that requires comprehensive reform and introspection within the Zambia Police Service. For any hope of altering the current trajectory, there must be an unequivocal commitment to enhancing professionalism, independence, and accountability within the force—initiatives that should be spearheaded by the highest echelons of the country’s leadership.



The INTERPOL election has served as a mirror, reflecting the critical need for Zambia’s police force to up its game and rebuild its reputation on the world stage. The decision made by the INTERPOL Executive should be seen not merely as a judgment on an individual candidate but as a call to action for comprehensive reform within the Zambia Police Service. It is a definitive message that mediocrity and complicity in criminality have no place in an institution tasked with international security and justice.



Ultimately, this episode underscores that charity must indeed begin at home. For Zambia to rehabilitate its global standing and for its citizens to have faith in their law enforcement, there must be an unwavering pursuit of professionalism, ethical conduct, and justice within the ranks of its police service. Anything less will only perpetuate the cycle of impunity and disillusionment that currently mars the system.