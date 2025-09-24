‎Reflections on Chakwera’s Fall: Five Lessons from Malawi’s Electoral Earthquake

‎A reflection by Rev Walter Mwambazi



‎

‎President Lazarus Chakwera’s concession in Malawi’s 2025 general elections marks more than just a political transition – it is a sobering verdict on leadership, trust, and the weight of unmet expectations. His defeat to former President Arthur Peter Mutharika is not merely a swing of the electoral pendulum; it is a referendum on broken promises, fractured alliances, and the economic pain felt in every household.



‎

‎里 Five Major Factors Behind Chakwera’s Defeat

‎

‎✍ 1. The Rift with Saulos Chilima and His Tragic Death

‎



‎The deterioration of Chakwera’s alliance with Vice President Saulos Chilima—once a charismatic pillar of the Alliance—left a vacuum in both leadership and public trust. Chilima’s untimely death in a plane crash only deepened public suspicion and grief. While no evidence implicates foul play, the timing and political tensions surrounding his demise fueled conspiracy theories and eroded confidence in the incumbent’s moral authority.



‎

‎✍ 2. Persistent Economic Hardships

‎

‎For three consecutive years, Malawians endured inflation above 20%, chronic fuel shortages, and a deepening cost-of-living crisis. Cyclone Freddy in 2023 exacerbated the situation, but even before the disaster, the administration’s sluggish response to hunger, forex scarcity, and agricultural decline had already alienated the electorate. The economy became the campaign message that needed no messenger – it was felt in every home.



‎

‎Sound familiar?

‎

‎✍ 3. Collapse of the Alliance and UTM’s Influence

‎

‎The Alliance, once a symbol of unity and reform, fractured under the weight of internal discord. Chilima’s party, the United Transformation Movement (UTM), lost its spark after his death, and his successor failed to connect with grassroots concerns. Without Chilima’s charisma, the alliance lost its northern swing vote and urban youth support.



‎

‎For me this is the second biggest factor behind the loss. The first being a protest vote after unmet expectations and “lame” excuses.



‎

‎✍ 4. Perceived Corruption and Nepotism

‎

‎Chakwera’s administration faced mounting accusations of corruption, nepotism, and misuse of public resources. Even loyalists within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) criticized the leadership for taking citizens for granted and failing to uphold transparency. The perception of a government more concerned with consolidating power than serving the people proved politically fatal.



‎

‎This right here is the biggest reason for their loss.

‎

‎✍ 5. Electoral Missteps and Overconfidence

‎

‎The MCP’s attempt to block the announcement of election results through court injunctions was seen by many as desperation. Overconfidence in the Malawi Electoral Commission’s loyalty backfired, especially when the High Court dismissed their injunction and allowed results to be released. This eroded the party’s credibility and reinforced the narrative of a leadership out of touch with democratic norms.



‎

‎ Lessons for Regional Leaders: Kenya, Botswana, Zambia

‎

‎The fall of Chakwera offers a cautionary tale for leaders across Southern and Eastern Africa. Presidents William Ruto (Kenya), Duma Gideon Boko (Botswana), and Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia) would do well to heed these lessons:



‎

‎️ Guard Coalitions with Integrity

‎

‎Alliances are fragile. When built on convenience rather than shared vision, they collapse under pressure. Leaders must nurture trust and transparency within their coalitions, especially when navigating succession politics.

‎



‎️ Prioritize Economic Justice Over Political Optics

‎

‎Infrastructure projects and macroeconomic jargon mean little when citizens can’t afford food or fuel. Bread-and-butter issues must remain central, and economic recovery must be felt – not just announced.



‎

‎Here in Zambia the Patriotic Front were far better at PR than even the current (apologies for Jito’s brilliant videos) yet they lost! The majority grassroots don’t care about elaborate videos with great editing, they care about their daily needs.



‎

‎✍ Respect Democratic Institutions

‎

‎Attempts to manipulate electoral processes or silence dissent erode legitimacy. Upholding judicial independence and electoral transparency is not just ethical – it’s strategic.



‎

‎✍ Avoid Personality Cults and Power Consolidation

‎

‎Leadership must be distributed, not hoarded. When one figure dominates, the system becomes brittle. Empowering capable deputies and fostering institutional resilience is key.



‎

‎✍ Stay Close to the People

‎

‎Symbolic gestures and speeches are no substitute for proximity. Leaders must remain accessible, responsive, and humble – especially in times of crisis.



‎

‎President Chakwera’s fall was not inevitable – but it is instructive. It reminds us that leadership is not merely about winning elections; it’s about sustaining trust, delivering justice, and walking humbly with the people. For those still in power, the message is clear: govern wisely, or the people will choose otherwise.