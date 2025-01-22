Refusal to Prosecute Mumbi Phiri on Aggravated Robbery Charges by DPP: A Disturbing Sign of Abuse of Power- ULP

Refusal to Prosecute Mumbi Phiri on Aggravated Robbery Charges by DPP: A Disturbing Sign of Abuse of Power



The refusal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute Hon. Mumbi Phiri, the former Deputy Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front (PF), on charges of aggravated robbery involving a phone and K20,000 in cash due to insufficient evidence is in principle welcome.





It has however raised significant concerns about the integrity of state institutions under the New Dawn Government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema. The DPP’s decision came just a day after the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, and her team arrived in Zambia. This deepens suspicions of political influence and bias within the justice system. Was the DPP merely ordered to do so in order to look good to the UN delegation?





This refusal to move forward with prosecution stands as a stark reminder of the worrying trend of power abuse by government institutions, particularly those tasked with upholding justice. It seems to reflect a broader pattern of disregard for due process and the rule of law under the current administration. The fact that such serious charges, including those involving a significant sum of money and property led to Swift denial of someone’s liberty only to be dismissed so abruptly without a thorough investigation raises serious questions about the competence of the Zambia Police Service and the DPP’s office. Why arrest before adequate and proper investigations in the first place?





One pressing question we must all consider is how many innocent Zambians have suffered as a result of similar failures by the police, arising from incomplete investigations, rushed arrests, and wrongful detentions. The case of Mumbi Phiri is far from an isolated incident but rather a symptom of a much larger problem. The Zambia Police Service has repeatedly been accused of mishandling cases, with individuals being wrongfully incarcerated due to poorly conducted investigations. This pattern reflects an alarming lack of professionalism and accountability within state institutions.





Moreover, the current government’s obsession with targeting political opponents and individuals with opposing viewpoints is a serious cause for concern. The harassment and intimidation of opposition members, as well as the silencing of dissenting voices, sets a dangerous precedent that could destabilize the country. It is critical for the stability and progress of Zambia that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, are afforded the same rights and protections under the law. This systematic attempt to silence critics, combined with selective prosecution, undermines the democratic values Zambia claims to uphold.



Such a trajectory, if left unchecked, can only lead to further division, increased hostility, and eventual anarchy. Hatred and bitterness will never build a prosperous nation; instead, they will breed only destruction and discontent. It is imperative that we, as a society, recognize the importance of justice, fairness, and inclusivity in moving forward. If Zambia continues down this path of selective justice, the consequences will be dire.



The widespread abuse of power and the flagrant disregard for the rule of law exhibited by the current administration highlight a critical flaw in our collective mindset: an ingrained culture of softness and forgiveness that allows those in power to act with impunity. While forgiveness is an essential part of our cultural identity, it must not come at the cost of justice and accountability. If we are to truly rise above our past mistakes and heal as a nation, we must learn to recognize when enough is enough. Accountability must be the cornerstone of our future.





In light of these developments, it is crucial that Hon. Mumbi Phiri takes legal action to seek redress for the harm caused by her false incarceration. She should pursue a lawsuit against the state for wrongful imprisonment and demand compensation for the damage to her reputation and personal well-being. In addition, those who falsely accused her and caused undue harm to her should be held accountable for their actions. Allowing individuals to make baseless accusations without consequence sets a dangerous precedence and erodes the trust that citizens have in the justice system.





The decision by the DPP to drop charges against Mumbi Phiri is not just a matter of legal procedure it is a clear reflection of the current administration’s disregard for fairness, justice, and accountability. As Zambians, we must continue to demand transparency, integrity, and fairness from our leaders and state institutions. The pursuit of justice must always remain blind to political affiliation and bias. We cannot allow false accusations and political persecution to define the future of our great nation.



Issued by,



CHISALA KASAKULA

Vice President

ULP