REGARDING THE RULE OF LAW, UPND IS DRAGGING ZAMBIA BACK TO COLONIAL TIMES- Greyford Monde

REGARDING THE RULE OF LAW, UPND IS DRAGGING ZAMBIA BACK TO COLONIAL TIMES

…..how does arresting Chilufya Tayali reduce the cost of living questions Greyford Monde

Lusaka…. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Contrary to the ruling party’s slogan “Zambia Forward,” Hon Greyford Monde has slammed the UPND government for taking Zambia several steps backwards with regards to the rule of law.

The Patriotic Front (PF) presidential hopeful reminded President Hakainde Hichilema of his promise to have some certain pieces of the legislation repealed as he promised to govern under the rule of law.

Hon Monde detested Zambia police’s habit under the watch of UPND of bundling up people from the areas of their residence to distant areas every time they make arrests.

He said this when he addressed the media today after visiting EEP president Chilufya Tayali in Chilanga.

“Let me try and quote one of the tweets that was done on 10th of March, 2021 by President Hakainde Hichilema. ‘They have temporarily taken away your freedom of speech and expression through the rushed Cyber Security Bill to stop you from question their incompetence and corruption. Our first assignment once you elect us this August, is to repeal this bad law’,” he said.

“Where are we today? We have gone beyond 1964. In 1964, before 1964, our founding fathers were treated exactly this way you see…. where they will bundle people from Chinsali, take them to Mwinilunga, bundle people, Author Wina they took him to Southern Province….in places where they will have no access to help or be seen by their people.”

Hon Monde has wondered how the arrest of Mr Tayali will reduce the cost of living in the country. He said well-meaning Zambians will not be silenced.

“Look here where we are, you have never heard of this post, Musamba Police post…to make sure that they hide these people like they did in the old colonial time. This is very unfair. I think that we have really gone many steps backwards,” he said.

“But like my colleagues have said, how is putting president Chilufya Tayali going to reduce the prices of fertilizer, fuel, the high cost of living? So, if they think that they can silence us, we want to tell them that the spirit of our founding fathers, the spirit of our freedom fighters is here.”

Meanwhile, Hon Monde assured the media that he is with them.

“We will not be intimidated. We are going to rise and to fight this. We hoped that he was going to repeal the laws that he talked about…. he is now misapplying the same laws with impunity. This is very sad and we want to assure you that even you the media, we are with you. When they attack you they are attacking us,” he said.