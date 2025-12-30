Regina Daniels and Brother Sweezzy Unfollow Each Other Amidst Ned Nwoko Divorce Saga





Speculation about internal family conflict is rife as Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Sweezzy, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.





The “Unfollowing” Spree



This digital separation comes at the height of the actress’s highly publicised marital crisis with her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko. Checks reveal that the tension appears to involve more family members, as Regina’s younger brother, Sammy West who was recently released on bail has also unfollowed Sweezzy on the platform.





A Surprise Twist



The development has left fans confused, especially given that Sweezzy, alongside their mother Rita Daniels, had been very vocal in demanding Sammy West’s release during his recent detention.





Context: The Arrest and Marital Crisis



The family drama is unfolding against the backdrop of Sammy West’s arrest on November 6, 2025. He was taken into custody in Lagos and transferred to Abuja following a petition reportedly filed by Senator Ned Nwoko, accusing him of criminal conspiracy, assault, theft, and cyberbullying. He was eventually granted bail set at ₦5 million on November 10.





Custody Battle



The arrest is believed to be linked to the bitter separation between Regina Daniels and the Senator. The actress recently opened up about a fierce child custody battle, alleging that Ned Nwoko dismissed her nannies and pressured them to make false statements against her. She further claimed that the Senator has filed for full custody of their children, despite the fact that the children are currently in his care.